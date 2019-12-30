Dissecting the Numbers for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) and Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares are up more than 9.16% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.07 to settle at $62.44. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), on the other hand, is down -51.51% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $4.51 and has returned 14.47% during the past week.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) and Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are the two most active stocks in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect RHI to grow earnings at a 5.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has an EBITDA margin of 11.46%. This suggests that RHI underlying business is more profitable RHI’s ROI is 40.80% while FPRX has a ROI of -55.10%. The interpretation is that RHI’s business generates a higher return on investment than FPRX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. RHI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.20. Comparatively, FPRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.77. On a percent-of-sales basis, RHI’s free cash flow was 2.4% while FPRX converted -0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RHI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. RHI has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 6.90 for FPRX. This means that FPRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RHI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for FPRX. RHI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RHI trades at a forward P/E of 15.16, a P/B of 6.47, and a P/S of 1.20, compared to a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 10.17 for FPRX. RHI is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. RHI is currently priced at a 5.24% to its one-year price target of 59.33. Comparatively, FPRX is -57.89% relative to its price target of 10.71. This suggests that FPRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. RHI has a beta of 1.34 and FPRX’s beta is 2.45. RHI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. RHI has a short ratio of 10.50 compared to a short interest of 3.61 for FPRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FPRX.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) beats Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FPRX is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FPRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, FPRX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FPRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.