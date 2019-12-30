Dissecting the Numbers for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) shares are up more than 30.30% this year and recently decreased -0.18% or -$0.02 to settle at $11.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), on the other hand, is up 17.63% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $89.94 and has returned 0.27% during the past week.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, ED is expected to grow at a 2.78% annual rate. All else equal, ED’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 33.81% for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PVG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, ED’s free cash flow per share was -2.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, PVG’s free cash flow was 0.02% while ED converted -5.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PVG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PVG trades at a forward P/E of 22.02, a P/B of 2.19, and a P/S of 4.46, compared to a forward P/E of 19.88, a P/B of 1.66, and a P/S of 2.38 for ED. PVG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PVG is currently priced at a -19.4% to its one-year price target of 13.66. Comparatively, ED is -1.03% relative to its price target of 90.88. This suggests that PVG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PVG has a short ratio of 7.05 compared to a short interest of 4.36 for ED. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ED.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) beats Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ED has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ED is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ED has better sentiment signals based on short interest.