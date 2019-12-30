Dissecting the Numbers for ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares are up more than 40.33% this year and recently decreased -0.55% or -$0.42 to settle at $75.71. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), on the other hand, is up 21.02% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $61.54 and has returned 0.41% during the past week.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) are the two most active stocks in the Gas Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect OKE to grow earnings at a 15.61% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MXIM is expected to grow at a 9.24% annual rate. All else equal, OKE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 35.51% for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM). OKE’s ROI is 9.20% while MXIM has a ROI of 29.70%. The interpretation is that MXIM’s business generates a higher return on investment than OKE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. OKE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.46. Comparatively, MXIM’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, OKE’s free cash flow was -8.07% while MXIM converted -0.35% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MXIM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. OKE has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 7.10 for MXIM. This means that MXIM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OKE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.01 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MXIM. OKE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OKE trades at a forward P/E of 19.52, a P/B of 5.04, and a P/S of 2.95, compared to a forward P/E of 23.75, a P/B of 9.38, and a P/S of 7.49 for MXIM. OKE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. OKE is currently priced at a -0.56% to its one-year price target of 76.14. Comparatively, MXIM is -3.84% relative to its price target of 64.00. This suggests that MXIM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. OKE has a beta of 1.12 and MXIM’s beta is 1.41. OKE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. OKE has a short ratio of 6.30 compared to a short interest of 2.79 for MXIM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MXIM.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) beats ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MXIM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OKE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MXIM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MXIM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.