Dissecting the Numbers for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) and Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) shares are up more than 21.70% this year and recently increased 0.86% or $0.29 to settle at $33.99. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN), on the other hand, is down -72.68% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.36 and has returned 7.61% during the past week.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PEAK to grow earnings at a 2.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. PEAK’s ROI is 3.60% while LPCN has a ROI of -57.80%. The interpretation is that PEAK’s business generates a higher return on investment than LPCN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PEAK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, LPCN’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEAK’s free cash flow was 2.41% while LPCN converted -0.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PEAK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PEAK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.11 versus a D/E of 1.05 for LPCN. PEAK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PEAK trades at a forward P/E of 94.16, a P/B of 2.81, and a P/S of 8.88, compared to a P/B of 1.18, and a P/S of 43.87 for LPCN. PEAK is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PEAK is currently priced at a -8.9% to its one-year price target of 37.31. Comparatively, LPCN is -89.71% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that LPCN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PEAK has a beta of 0.18 and LPCN’s beta is 0.16. LPCN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PEAK has a short ratio of 11.25 compared to a short interest of 0.78 for LPCN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LPCN.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) beats Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LPCN is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LPCN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, LPCN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LPCN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.