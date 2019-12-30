Dissecting the Numbers for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) and Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares are down more than -25.90% this year and recently decreased -0.83% or -$0.05 to settle at $5.98. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), on the other hand, is down -57.96% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.42 and has returned 11.88% during the past week.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect GLUU to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KOPN is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, KOPN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) has an EBITDA margin of 2.3%. This suggests that GLUU underlying business is more profitable GLUU’s ROI is -7.30% while KOPN has a ROI of -83.50%. The interpretation is that GLUU’s business generates a higher return on investment than KOPN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GLUU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, KOPN’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, GLUU’s free cash flow was 0% while KOPN converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GLUU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GLUU has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 3.00 for KOPN. This means that KOPN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GLUU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KOPN. GLUU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GLUU trades at a forward P/E of 23.27, a P/B of 4.71, and a P/S of 2.15, compared to a P/B of 0.95, and a P/S of 1.19 for KOPN. GLUU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GLUU is currently priced at a -19.62% to its one-year price target of 7.44. Comparatively, KOPN is -80% relative to its price target of 2.10. This suggests that KOPN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GLUU has a beta of 1.13 and KOPN’s beta is 1.25. GLUU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GLUU has a short ratio of 2.72 compared to a short interest of 10.28 for KOPN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GLUU.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) beats Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KOPN is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KOPN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, KOPN is more undervalued relative to its price target.