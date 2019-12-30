Dissecting the Numbers for Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares are up more than 35.21% this year and recently decreased -0.40% or -$0.72 to settle at $180.70. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), on the other hand, is up 100.18% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $113.42 and has returned -1.24% during the past week.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CMI to grow earnings at a 0.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SGEN is expected to grow at a 23.00% annual rate. All else equal, SGEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Cummins Inc. (CMI) has an EBITDA margin of 16.37%. This suggests that CMI underlying business is more profitable CMI’s ROI is 22.70% while SGEN has a ROI of -18.60%. The interpretation is that CMI’s business generates a higher return on investment than SGEN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CMI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.89. Comparatively, SGEN’s free cash flow per share was -0.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, CMI’s free cash flow was 3.15% while SGEN converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CMI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CMI has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 4.90 for SGEN. This means that SGEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CMI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SGEN. CMI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CMI trades at a forward P/E of 14.05, a P/B of 3.61, and a P/S of 1.17, compared to a P/B of 10.71, and a P/S of 23.75 for SGEN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CMI is currently priced at a 0.73% to its one-year price target of 179.39. Comparatively, SGEN is -3.88% relative to its price target of 118.00. This suggests that SGEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CMI has a beta of 1.15 and SGEN’s beta is 1.98. CMI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CMI has a short ratio of 4.93 compared to a short interest of 4.88 for SGEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SGEN.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) beats Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SGEN is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SGEN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SGEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.