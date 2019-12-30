Dissecting the Numbers for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) and Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shares are up more than 36.16% this year and recently decreased -0.66% or -$0.27 to settle at $40.48. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), on the other hand, is down -9.41% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $7.03 and has returned 0.29% during the past week.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CFG to grow earnings at a 5.75% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) has an EBITDA margin of 67.78%. This suggests that CFG underlying business is more profitable CFG’s ROI is 10.80% while ERF has a ROI of 13.60%. The interpretation is that ERF’s business generates a higher return on investment than CFG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CFG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.78. Comparatively, ERF’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, CFG’s free cash flow was 4.61% while ERF converted -8.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CFG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CFG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.62 versus a D/E of 0.35 for ERF. CFG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CFG trades at a forward P/E of 10.42, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 2.90, compared to a forward P/E of 7.34, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 1.67 for ERF. CFG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CFG is currently priced at a -2.88% to its one-year price target of 41.68. Comparatively, ERF is -48.27% relative to its price target of 13.59. This suggests that ERF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CFG has a beta of 1.47 and ERF’s beta is 1.65. CFG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CFG has a short ratio of 2.08 compared to a short interest of 4.42 for ERF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CFG.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) beats Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CFG is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, CFG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.