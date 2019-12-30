Dissecting the Numbers for Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) and Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares are up more than 34.55% this year and recently decreased -1.97% or -$0.77 to settle at $38.24. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), on the other hand, is up 50.75% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $60.51 and has returned -1.67% during the past week.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are the two most active stocks in the Education & Training Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CHGG to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VOYA is expected to grow at a 20.45% annual rate. All else equal, CHGG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.09% for Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA). CHGG’s ROI is -1.10% while VOYA has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that VOYA’s business generates a higher return on investment than CHGG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CHGG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, VOYA’s free cash flow per share was +1.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, CHGG’s free cash flow was 0.01% while VOYA converted 2.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VOYA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CHGG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.89 versus a D/E of 0.29 for VOYA. CHGG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CHGG trades at a forward P/E of 39.30, a P/B of 9.81, and a P/S of 12.24, compared to a forward P/E of 10.51, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 0.91 for VOYA. CHGG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CHGG is currently priced at a -12.67% to its one-year price target of 43.79. Comparatively, VOYA is -7.72% relative to its price target of 65.57. This suggests that CHGG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CHGG has a beta of 1.01 and VOYA’s beta is 1.52. CHGG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CHGG has a short ratio of 13.70 compared to a short interest of 15.57 for VOYA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CHGG.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) beats Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VOYA is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VOYA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,