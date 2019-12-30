Dissecting the Numbers for CarMax, Inc. (KMX) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares are up more than 40.92% this year and recently decreased -0.71% or -$0.63 to settle at $88.40. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), on the other hand, is up 30.24% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $170.77 and has returned 1.20% during the past week.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Dealerships industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect KMX to grow earnings at a 12.55% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADP is expected to grow at a 14.85% annual rate. All else equal, ADP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 25% for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). KMX’s ROI is 4.80% while ADP has a ROI of 31.20%. The interpretation is that ADP’s business generates a higher return on investment than KMX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. KMX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.42. Comparatively, ADP’s free cash flow per share was +0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, KMX’s free cash flow was -0.38% while ADP converted 0.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ADP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. KMX has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 1.00 for ADP. This means that KMX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KMX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.10 versus a D/E of 1.03 for ADP. KMX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KMX trades at a forward P/E of 15.51, a P/B of 4.05, and a P/S of 0.81, compared to a forward P/E of 24.65, a P/B of 13.78, and a P/S of 5.15 for ADP. KMX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. KMX is currently priced at a -15.95% to its one-year price target of 105.17. Comparatively, ADP is -4.91% relative to its price target of 179.59. This suggests that KMX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. KMX has a beta of 1.17 and ADP’s beta is 0.87. ADP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. KMX has a short ratio of 15.85 compared to a short interest of 2.30 for ADP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADP.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) beats CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADP higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KMX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ADP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.