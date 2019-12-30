Dissecting the Numbers for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) and EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares are up more than 19.90% this year and recently increased 0.55% or $0.21 to settle at $38.20. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM), on the other hand, is down -33.34% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $28.83 and has returned 6.03% during the past week.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BXMT to grow earnings at a -3.02% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EQM is expected to grow at a -2.12% annual rate. All else equal, EQM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) has an EBITDA margin of 172.07%. This suggests that BXMT underlying business is more profitable BXMT’s ROI is 2.00% while EQM has a ROI of 8.20%. The interpretation is that EQM’s business generates a higher return on investment than BXMT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BXMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, EQM’s free cash flow per share was -1.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, BXMT’s free cash flow was -0% while EQM converted -22.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BXMT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BXMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.99 versus a D/E of 1.21 for EQM. BXMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BXMT trades at a forward P/E of 14.65, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 5.88, compared to a forward P/E of 6.33, a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 3.59 for EQM. BXMT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BXMT is currently priced at a 5.55% to its one-year price target of 36.19. Comparatively, EQM is -24.55% relative to its price target of 38.21. This suggests that EQM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BXMT has a beta of 0.55 and EQM’s beta is 0.92. BXMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BXMT has a short ratio of 13.48 compared to a short interest of 5.70 for EQM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EQM.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EQM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EQM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EQM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EQM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.