Dissecting the Numbers for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) and Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares are up more than 2.59% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.01 to settle at $9.89. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA), on the other hand, is down -17.73% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $36.38 and has returned 8.44% during the past week.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MDRX to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BMA is expected to grow at a 34.16% annual rate. All else equal, BMA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) has an EBITDA margin of 3.97%. This suggests that MDRX underlying business is more profitable MDRX’s ROI is 2.80% while BMA has a ROI of 37.80%. The interpretation is that BMA’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDRX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MDRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.23. Comparatively, BMA’s free cash flow per share was +3.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDRX’s free cash flow was 2.13% while BMA converted 7.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BMA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MDRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 0.43 for BMA. MDRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MDRX trades at a forward P/E of 12.93, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 0.91, compared to a forward P/E of 5.43, a P/B of 1.82, and a P/S of 1.54 for BMA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MDRX is currently priced at a -19% to its one-year price target of 12.21. Comparatively, BMA is -0.16% relative to its price target of 36.44. This suggests that MDRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MDRX has a beta of 1.40 and BMA’s beta is 1.22. BMA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MDRX has a short ratio of 12.57 compared to a short interest of 1.73 for BMA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BMA.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BMA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, BMA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.