Dissecting the Numbers for Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) and Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) shares are up more than 28.62% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.12 to settle at $54.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), on the other hand, is up 149.85% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $8.42 and has returned 1.45% during the past week.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LNT to grow earnings at a 5.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 142.46% for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE). LNT’s ROI is 6.10% while JNCE has a ROI of -30.10%. The interpretation is that LNT’s business generates a higher return on investment than JNCE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. LNT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.92. Comparatively, JNCE’s free cash flow per share was +0.95. On a percent-of-sales basis, LNT’s free cash flow was -6.25% while JNCE converted 0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JNCE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. LNT has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 13.60 for JNCE. This means that JNCE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LNT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.32 versus a D/E of 0.00 for JNCE. LNT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LNT trades at a forward P/E of 22.55, a P/B of 2.62, and a P/S of 3.54, compared to a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 1.67 for JNCE. LNT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. LNT is currently priced at a 4.5% to its one-year price target of 52.00. Comparatively, JNCE is -29.83% relative to its price target of 12.00. This suggests that JNCE is the better investment over the next year.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. LNT has a short ratio of 5.54 compared to a short interest of 1.45 for JNCE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JNCE.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) beats Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JNCE is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JNCE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, JNCE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, JNCE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.