Devastating or Fantastic? – Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

The shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have increased by more than 31.64% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 8.27% or $0.04 and now trades at $0.52. The shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF), has jumped by 9.29% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $47.55 and have been able to report a change of 2.52% over the past one week.

The stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that CF ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AMPE.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for AMPE is 4.10 and that of CF is 1.30. This implies that it is easier for AMPE to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CF. The debt ratio of AMPE is 0.00 compared to 1.58 for CF. CF can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than AMPE.

AMPE currently trades at a P/B of 17.32, while CF trades at a forward P/E of 18.21, a P/B of 3.49, and a P/S of 2.23. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CF is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of AMPE is currently at a -88.44% to its one-year price target of 4.50. Looking at its rival pricing, CF is at a -9.51% relative to its price target of 52.55.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), AMPE is given a 2.00 while 2.40 placed for CF. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CF stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for AMPE is 17.77 while that of CF is just 1.97. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CF stock.

Conclusion

The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. defeats that of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. when the two are compared, with CF taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. CF happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CF is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CF is better on when it is viewed on short interest.