Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) vs. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares are up more than 2.98% this year and recently decreased -1.44% or -$0.49 to settle at $33.48. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS), on the other hand, is down -54.92% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $3.85 and has returned 4.34% during the past week.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, ADMS is expected to grow at a 39.30% annual rate. All else equal, ADMS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) has an EBITDA margin of 10.59%. This suggests that DK underlying business is more profitable DK’s ROI is 14.20% while ADMS has a ROI of -55.00%. The interpretation is that DK’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADMS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.13. Comparatively, ADMS’s free cash flow per share was -0.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, DK’s free cash flow was 0.82% while ADMS converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DK has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 6.30 for ADMS. This means that ADMS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.18 versus a D/E of 6.35 for ADMS. ADMS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DK trades at a forward P/E of 10.36, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 0.25, compared to a P/B of 5.42, and a P/S of 2.07 for ADMS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DK is currently priced at a -21.09% to its one-year price target of 42.43. Comparatively, ADMS is -67.46% relative to its price target of 11.83. This suggests that ADMS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DK has a beta of 1.61 and ADMS’s beta is 1.73. DK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DK has a short ratio of 5.37 compared to a short interest of 3.85 for ADMS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADMS.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DK is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,