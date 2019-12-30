Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) vs. Cadence Bancorporation (CADE): Which is the Better Investment?

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares are down more than -79.68% this year and recently decreased -4.87% or -$0.13 to settle at $2.54. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), on the other hand, is up 6.85% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $17.93 and has returned 1.70% during the past week.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 74.53% for Cadence Bancorporation (CADE).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CYCN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.95. Comparatively, CADE’s free cash flow per share was +0.46.

CYCN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.11 for CADE. CADE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CYCN trades at a P/B of 0.59, and a P/S of 23.23, compared to a forward P/E of 9.34, a P/B of 0.93, and a P/S of 2.87 for CADE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CYCN is currently priced at a -49.2% to its one-year price target of 5.00. Comparatively, CADE is -0.39% relative to its price target of 18.00. This suggests that CYCN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CYCN has a short ratio of 1.69 compared to a short interest of 3.03 for CADE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CYCN.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) beats Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CYCN higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CYCN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CYCN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CYCN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.