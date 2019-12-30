Critical Comparison: YY Inc. (YY) vs. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO)

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares are down more than -8.67% this year and recently decreased -0.87% or -$0.48 to settle at $54.67. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), on the other hand, is down -2.27% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $26.32 and has returned -2.52% during the past week.

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect YY to grow earnings at a 0.29% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. YY has a current ratio of 4.40 compared to 15.30 for ALLO. This means that ALLO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. YY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.16 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ALLO. YY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

YY trades at a forward P/E of 10.69, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 1.37, compared to a P/B of 4.34, for ALLO. YY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. YY is currently priced at a -33.42% to its one-year price target of 82.11. Comparatively, ALLO is -28.52% relative to its price target of 36.82. This suggests that YY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. YY has a short ratio of 3.46 compared to a short interest of 22.49 for ALLO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YY.

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) beats Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. YY is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. YY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, YY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.