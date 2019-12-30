Critical Comparison: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) vs. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) shares are up more than 45.12% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.11 to settle at $48.66. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), on the other hand, is up 61.40% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $274.29 and has returned 0.66% during the past week.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect YUMC to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SPGI is expected to grow at a 10.10% annual rate. All else equal, SPGI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 50.32% for S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). YUMC’s ROI is 23.80% while SPGI has a ROI of 52.00%. The interpretation is that SPGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than YUMC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. YUMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.60. Comparatively, SPGI’s free cash flow per share was +2.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, YUMC’s free cash flow was 2.68% while SPGI converted 9.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SPGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. YUMC has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.10 for SPGI. This means that YUMC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. YUMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.01 versus a D/E of 10.59 for SPGI. SPGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

YUMC trades at a forward P/E of 25.23, a P/B of 6.07, and a P/S of 2.12, compared to a forward P/E of 26.34, a P/B of 194.53, and a P/S of 10.34 for SPGI. YUMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. YUMC is currently priced at a -6.35% to its one-year price target of 51.96. Comparatively, SPGI is -4.33% relative to its price target of 286.69. This suggests that YUMC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. YUMC has a short ratio of 6.37 compared to a short interest of 2.69 for SPGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPGI.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) beats S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YUMC higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, YUMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, YUMC is more undervalued relative to its price target.