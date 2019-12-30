Critical Comparison: Waste Management, Inc. (WM) vs. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares are up more than 27.98% this year and recently increased 0.63% or $0.71 to settle at $113.89. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), on the other hand, is up 180.65% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $59.83 and has returned 0.33% during the past week.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) and Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are the two most active stocks in the Waste Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect WM to grow earnings at a 8.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BOLD is expected to grow at a 13.20% annual rate. All else equal, BOLD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has an EBITDA margin of 24.42%. This suggests that WM underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. WM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.59. Comparatively, BOLD’s free cash flow per share was -0.87.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. WM has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 12.80 for BOLD. This means that BOLD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.97 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BOLD. WM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WM trades at a forward P/E of 24.58, a P/B of 7.13, and a P/S of 3.13, compared to a P/B of 7.11, for BOLD. WM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WM is currently priced at a -9.01% to its one-year price target of 125.17. Comparatively, BOLD is 1.84% relative to its price target of 58.75. This suggests that WM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. WM has a beta of 0.60 and BOLD’s beta is 1.91. WM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WM has a short ratio of 2.41 compared to a short interest of 1.82 for BOLD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BOLD.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) beats Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BOLD is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BOLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, BOLD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.