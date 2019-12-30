Critical Comparison: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) vs. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares are up more than 58.60% this year and recently decreased -0.10% or -$0.06 to settle at $60.22. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), on the other hand, is down -59.14% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.34 and has returned -5.81% during the past week.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TNDM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.31. Comparatively, SPHS’s free cash flow per share was -0.08.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TNDM has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.80 for SPHS. This means that TNDM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TNDM trades at a forward P/E of 1824.85, a P/B of 21.20, and a P/S of 10.70, compared to for SPHS. TNDM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TNDM is currently priced at a -22.96% to its one-year price target of 78.17. Comparatively, SPHS is -89.54% relative to its price target of 3.25. This suggests that SPHS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TNDM has a beta of 0.16 and SPHS’s beta is 2.62. TNDM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TNDM has a short ratio of 3.84 compared to a short interest of 6.06 for SPHS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TNDM.

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) beats Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SPHS has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SPHS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SPHS is more undervalued relative to its price target.