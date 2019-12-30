Critical Comparison: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) vs. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares are up more than 14.95% this year and recently decreased -0.46% or -$0.16 to settle at $34.53. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), on the other hand, is up 28.38% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $25.06 and has returned -2.19% during the past week.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) and Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) has an EBITDA margin of 14.63%. This suggests that STLD underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. STLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.08. Comparatively, PTLA’s free cash flow per share was -0.65. On a percent-of-sales basis, STLD’s free cash flow was 1.97% while PTLA converted -0.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. STLD has a current ratio of 4.00 compared to 5.90 for PTLA. This means that PTLA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. STLD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.60 versus a D/E of 1.32 for PTLA. PTLA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

STLD trades at a forward P/E of 13.08, a P/B of 1.85, and a P/S of 0.67, compared to a P/B of 8.58, and a P/S of 18.55 for PTLA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. STLD is currently priced at a -2.04% to its one-year price target of 35.25. Comparatively, PTLA is -36.02% relative to its price target of 39.17. This suggests that PTLA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. STLD has a beta of 1.68 and PTLA’s beta is 2.04. STLD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. STLD has a short ratio of 2.55 compared to a short interest of 18.42 for PTLA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STLD.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) beats Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STLD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, STLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, STLD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.