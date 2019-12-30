Critical Comparison: Sabre Corporation (SABR) vs. Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) shares are up more than 5.59% this year and recently increased 0.88% or $0.2 to settle at $22.85. Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS), on the other hand, is down -5.87% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $3.69 and has returned -0.27% during the past week.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SABR to grow earnings at a 3.53% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DS is expected to grow at a 8.10% annual rate. All else equal, DS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Sabre Corporation (SABR) has an EBITDA margin of 27.35%. This suggests that SABR underlying business is more profitable SABR’s ROI is 10.90% while DS has a ROI of -20.80%. The interpretation is that SABR’s business generates a higher return on investment than DS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SABR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.37. Comparatively, DS’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, SABR’s free cash flow was 2.62% while DS converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SABR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SABR has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.90 for DS. This means that SABR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SABR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.55 versus a D/E of 3.25 for DS. SABR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SABR trades at a forward P/E of 18.43, a P/B of 6.60, and a P/S of 1.58, compared to a P/B of 11.18, and a P/S of 0.89 for DS. SABR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SABR is currently priced at a -13.51% to its one-year price target of 26.42. Comparatively, DS is -50.8% relative to its price target of 7.50. This suggests that DS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SABR has a beta of 0.76 and DS’s beta is 1.52. SABR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SABR has a short ratio of 3.47 compared to a short interest of 14.50 for DS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SABR.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) beats Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SABR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, SABR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.