Critical Comparison: Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) vs. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) shares are down more than -6.73% this year and recently decreased -0.33% or -$0.02 to settle at $5.96. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), on the other hand, is up 25.96% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $43.76 and has returned -2.54% during the past week.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, BWA is expected to grow at a -0.62% annual rate. All else equal, ORC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 15.15% for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). ORC’s ROI is -1.30% while BWA has a ROI of 15.20%. The interpretation is that BWA’s business generates a higher return on investment than ORC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ORC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, BWA’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, ORC’s free cash flow was -0% while BWA converted 2.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BWA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ORC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 9.73 versus a D/E of 0.47 for BWA. ORC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ORC trades at a forward P/E of 7.18, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 5.12, compared to a forward P/E of 10.65, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 0.90 for BWA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ORC is currently priced at a -20.53% to its one-year price target of 7.50. Comparatively, BWA is -8.13% relative to its price target of 47.63. This suggests that ORC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ORC has a beta of 0.47 and BWA’s beta is 1.86. ORC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ORC has a short ratio of 5.33 compared to a short interest of 4.03 for BWA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BWA.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) beats Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BWA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, BWA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.