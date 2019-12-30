Critical Comparison: Meredith Corporation (MDP) vs. CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) shares are down more than -36.41% this year and recently increased 0.06% or $0.02 to settle at $33.03. CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), on the other hand, is up 123.56% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $1.64 and has returned 26.15% during the past week.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are the two most active stocks in the Publishing – Periodicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MDP to grow earnings at a 25.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Meredith Corporation (MDP) has an EBITDA margin of 17.47%. This suggests that MDP underlying business is more profitable MDP’s ROI is 7.50% while CTIC has a ROI of -45.20%. The interpretation is that MDP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CTIC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MDP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.56. Comparatively, CTIC’s free cash flow per share was -0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDP’s free cash flow was -2.22% while CTIC converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CTIC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MDP has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.80 for CTIC. This means that CTIC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MDP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.17 versus a D/E of 0.33 for CTIC. MDP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MDP trades at a forward P/E of 4.83, a P/B of 1.62, and a P/S of 0.49, compared to a P/B of 2.98, and a P/S of 5.34 for CTIC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MDP is currently priced at a -13.08% to its one-year price target of 38.00. Comparatively, CTIC is -59% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that CTIC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MDP has a beta of 1.12 and CTIC’s beta is 1.78. MDP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MDP has a short ratio of 10.79 compared to a short interest of 0.49 for CTIC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CTIC.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) beats Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CTIC is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CTIC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CTIC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.