Critical Comparison: MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) vs. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) shares are up more than 57.20% this year and recently decreased -1.13% or -$0.73 to settle at $63.76. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), on the other hand, is up 3.01% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $94.15 and has returned 3.86% during the past week.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) are the two most active stocks in the Heavy Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MTZ to grow earnings at a 12.36% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INGR is expected to grow at a 1.90% annual rate. All else equal, MTZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.03% for Ingredion Incorporated (INGR). MTZ’s ROI is 10.90% while INGR has a ROI of 12.00%. The interpretation is that INGR’s business generates a higher return on investment than MTZ’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MTZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.82. Comparatively, INGR’s free cash flow per share was +1.75. On a percent-of-sales basis, MTZ’s free cash flow was 0.91% while INGR converted 2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INGR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. MTZ has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 2.40 for INGR. This means that INGR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MTZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 versus a D/E of 0.80 for INGR. INGR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MTZ trades at a forward P/E of 11.54, a P/B of 2.86, and a P/S of 0.65, compared to a forward P/E of 13.69, a P/B of 2.43, and a P/S of 1.09 for INGR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MTZ is currently priced at a -16.7% to its one-year price target of 76.54. Comparatively, INGR is 5% relative to its price target of 89.67. This suggests that MTZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MTZ has a beta of 1.36 and INGR’s beta is 0.83. INGR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MTZ has a short ratio of 9.20 compared to a short interest of 7.63 for INGR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INGR.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) beats MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INGR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, INGR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.