Critical Comparison: La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) vs. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares are down more than -58.75% this year and recently decreased -2.26% or -$0.09 to settle at $3.89. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR), on the other hand, is up 133.27% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $25.45 and has returned 2.46% during the past week.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LJPC to grow earnings at a 13.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BLDR is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, LJPC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.96% for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR). LJPC’s ROI is -662.30% while BLDR has a ROI of 14.50%. The interpretation is that BLDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than LJPC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LJPC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.63. Comparatively, BLDR’s free cash flow per share was +1.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, LJPC’s free cash flow was -0.17% while BLDR converted 1.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BLDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. LJPC has a current ratio of 5.00 compared to 1.70 for BLDR. This means that LJPC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

LJPC trades at a P/S of 5.44, compared to a forward P/E of 11.54, a P/B of 3.78, and a P/S of 0.40 for BLDR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LJPC is currently priced at a -68.24% to its one-year price target of 12.25. Comparatively, BLDR is -7.18% relative to its price target of 27.42. This suggests that LJPC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. LJPC has a beta of 2.01 and BLDR’s beta is 1.90. BLDR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LJPC has a short ratio of 3.92 compared to a short interest of 3.34 for BLDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLDR.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BLDR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, BLDR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.