Critical Comparison: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) vs. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares are up more than 105.44% this year and recently decreased -2.11% or -$0.42 to settle at $19.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG), on the other hand, is up 23.98% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $54.76 and has returned -0.62% during the past week.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, PFG is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, PFG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 11.17% for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG). KPTI’s ROI is -62.90% while PFG has a ROI of 10.60%. The interpretation is that PFG’s business generates a higher return on investment than KPTI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. KPTI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.58. Comparatively, PFG’s free cash flow per share was +5.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, KPTI’s free cash flow was -0.12% while PFG converted 11.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PFG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KPTI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.80 versus a D/E of 0.26 for PFG. KPTI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KPTI trades at a P/B of 20.05, and a P/S of 52.98, compared to a forward P/E of 9.24, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 0.95 for PFG. KPTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. KPTI is currently priced at a -18.95% to its one-year price target of 23.75. Comparatively, PFG is -5.83% relative to its price target of 58.15. This suggests that KPTI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. KPTI has a beta of 2.56 and PFG’s beta is 1.53. PFG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KPTI has a short ratio of 7.95 compared to a short interest of 7.22 for PFG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PFG.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PFG higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PFG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, PFG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.