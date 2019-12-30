Critical Comparison: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) vs. Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares are up more than 22.90% this year and recently decreased -1.69% or -$0.31 to settle at $17.98. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL), on the other hand, is up 53.95% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $42.63 and has returned 0.33% during the past week.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HALO to grow earnings at a 24.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AZUL is expected to grow at a 27.35% annual rate. All else equal, AZUL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.58% for Azul S.A. (AZUL). HALO’s ROI is -18.60% while AZUL has a ROI of 5.00%. The interpretation is that AZUL’s business generates a higher return on investment than HALO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HALO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.21. Comparatively, AZUL’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, HALO’s free cash flow was -0.02% while AZUL converted 5.35% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AZUL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. HALO has a current ratio of 3.20 compared to 0.70 for AZUL. This means that HALO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HALO trades at a forward P/E of 32.34, a P/B of 10.70, and a P/S of 13.13, compared to a forward P/E of 17.99, and a P/S of 1.84 for AZUL. HALO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. HALO is currently priced at a -12.29% to its one-year price target of 20.50. Comparatively, AZUL is -3.25% relative to its price target of 44.06. This suggests that HALO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HALO has a short ratio of 7.55 compared to a short interest of 14.38 for AZUL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HALO.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) beats Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AZUL higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AZUL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,