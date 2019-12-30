Critical Comparison: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) vs. Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) shares are up more than 11.63% this year and recently increased 0.18% or $0.02 to settle at $10.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), on the other hand, is up 20.82% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $7.37 and has returned -1.60% during the past week.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) are the two most active stocks in the Conglomerates industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, EXTR is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, EXTR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 1.18% for Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GSAH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, EXTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.05.

GSAH trades at a P/B of 188.62, compared to a forward P/E of 8.49, a P/B of 9.45, and a P/S of 0.89 for EXTR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GSAH has a short ratio of 0.04 compared to a short interest of 4.72 for EXTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GSAH.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) beats Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) on a total of 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. GSAH generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GSAH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, GSAH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.