Critical Comparison: Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) vs. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) shares are up more than 1067.08% this year and recently decreased -5.07% or -$2.5 to settle at $46.80. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), on the other hand, is up 117.89% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $28.74 and has returned -2.04% during the past week.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CNST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.72. Comparatively, APLS’s free cash flow per share was -0.84.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CNST has a current ratio of 5.20 compared to 10.10 for APLS. This means that APLS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CNST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.01 for APLS. APLS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CNST trades at a P/B of 25.16, compared to a P/B of 13.12, for APLS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CNST is currently priced at a 2.05% to its one-year price target of 45.86. Comparatively, APLS is -30.85% relative to its price target of 41.56. This suggests that APLS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CNST has a short ratio of 2.86 compared to a short interest of 6.97 for APLS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CNST.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) on a total of 5 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CNST generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. Finally, CNST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.