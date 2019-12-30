Critical Comparison: Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) vs. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares are down more than -13.19% this year and recently decreased -1.57% or -$0.02 to settle at $1.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), on the other hand, is down -17.01% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $19.51 and has returned -1.96% during the past week.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ATHX to grow earnings at a 28.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SFM is expected to grow at a -1.73% annual rate. All else equal, ATHX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.24% for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM). ATHX’s ROI is -58.10% while SFM has a ROI of 15.90%. The interpretation is that SFM’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATHX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ATHX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, SFM’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, ATHX’s free cash flow was -0.03% while SFM converted 0.64% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SFM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ATHX has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 0.90 for SFM. This means that ATHX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ATHX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.94 for SFM. SFM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ATHX trades at a P/B of 6.94, and a P/S of 28.39, compared to a forward P/E of 17.34, a P/B of 4.12, and a P/S of 0.42 for SFM. ATHX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ATHX is currently priced at a -83.33% to its one-year price target of 7.50. Comparatively, SFM is -3.08% relative to its price target of 20.13. This suggests that ATHX is the better investment over the next year.

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ATHX has a beta of 0.31 and SFM’s beta is 0.37. ATHX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ATHX has a short ratio of 24.78 compared to a short interest of 9.45 for SFM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SFM.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) beats Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SFM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SFM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SFM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.