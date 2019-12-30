Critical Comparison: Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) vs. HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares are down more than -12.14% this year and recently decreased -9.26% or -$0.57 to settle at $5.53. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), on the other hand, is down -0.27% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $50.98 and has returned 0.06% during the past week.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, HFC is expected to grow at a -5.61% annual rate. All else equal, AQST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 10.85% for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC). AQST’s ROI is -85.40% while HFC has a ROI of 15.20%. The interpretation is that HFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than AQST’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AQST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.59. Comparatively, HFC’s free cash flow per share was +1.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, AQST’s free cash flow was -0.02% while HFC converted 1.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HFC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AQST has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 2.10 for HFC. This means that HFC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AQST trades at a P/S of 3.46, compared to a forward P/E of 9.83, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 0.47 for HFC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AQST is currently priced at a -69.57% to its one-year price target of 18.17. Comparatively, HFC is -14.12% relative to its price target of 59.36. This suggests that AQST is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AQST has a short ratio of 0.97 compared to a short interest of 5.88 for HFC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AQST.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) beats HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AQST is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AQST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, AQST is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AQST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.