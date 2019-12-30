Critical Comparison: 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) vs. Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares are up more than 0.22% this year and recently decreased -2.38% or -$0.44 to settle at $18.08. Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), on the other hand, is up 40.79% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $75.49 and has returned 2.88% during the past week.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) and Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Communication Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, PLNT is expected to grow at a 21.60% annual rate. All else equal, PLNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 37.78% for Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT). EGHT’s ROI is -19.70% while PLNT has a ROI of 19.50%. The interpretation is that PLNT’s business generates a higher return on investment than EGHT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EGHT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.30. Comparatively, PLNT’s free cash flow per share was +0.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, EGHT’s free cash flow was -0.01% while PLNT converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PLNT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. EGHT has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 2.30 for PLNT. This means that EGHT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

EGHT trades at a P/B of 7.44, and a P/S of 4.73, compared to a forward P/E of 39.48, and a P/S of 10.13 for PLNT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EGHT is currently priced at a -29.51% to its one-year price target of 25.65. Comparatively, PLNT is -6.44% relative to its price target of 80.69. This suggests that EGHT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. EGHT has a beta of 0.69 and PLNT’s beta is 0.66. PLNT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. EGHT has a short ratio of 13.59 compared to a short interest of 3.11 for PLNT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PLNT.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) beats 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PLNT higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, PLNT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.