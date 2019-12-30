CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) vs. CareDx, Inc (CDNA): Comparing the Biotechnology Industry’s Most Active Stocks

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares are up more than 131.05% this year and recently decreased -1.11% or -$0.74 to settle at $66.01. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA), on the other hand, is down -14.68% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $21.45 and has returned -5.67% during the past week.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, CDNA is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, CDNA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. CRSP’s ROI is -40.70% while CDNA has a ROI of -20.70%. The interpretation is that CDNA’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRSP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CRSP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.27. Comparatively, CDNA’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, CRSP’s free cash flow was 4.02% while CDNA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRSP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CRSP has a current ratio of 8.30 compared to 2.20 for CDNA. This means that CRSP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CRSP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CDNA. CRSP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CRSP trades at a P/B of 6.12, and a P/S of 17.84, compared to a forward P/E of 53.23, a P/B of 9.33, and a P/S of 7.91 for CDNA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CRSP is currently priced at a -14.83% to its one-year price target of 77.50. Comparatively, CDNA is -56.4% relative to its price target of 49.20. This suggests that CDNA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CRSP has a short ratio of 3.50 compared to a short interest of 4.79 for CDNA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CRSP.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) beats CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRSP has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CRSP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, CRSP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.