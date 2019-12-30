Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) and At Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Going Head-to-head

The shares of Continental Resources, Inc. have decreased by more than -15.55% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.28% or -$0.44 and now trades at $33.94. The shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), has jumped by 17.93% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $69.72 and have been able to report a change of 1.68% over the past one week.

The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. and Agree Realty Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that CLR will grow it’s earning at a -2.48% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to ADC which will have a positive growth at a -0.90% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of ADC implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CLR has an EBITDA margin of 28.21%, this implies that the underlying business of ADC is more profitable. The ROI of CLR is 10.70% while that of ADC is 3.70%. These figures suggest that CLR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ADC.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CLR’s free cash flow per share is a positive 16.25.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of CLR is 0.85 compared to 0.62 for ADC. CLR can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ADC.

CLR currently trades at a forward P/E of 14.96, a P/B of 1.92, and a P/S of 2.77 while ADC trades at a forward P/E of 38.33, a P/B of 1.96, and a P/S of 16.87. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CLR is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CLR is currently at a -19.42% to its one-year price target of 42.12. Looking at its rival pricing, ADC is at a -15.9% relative to its price target of 82.90.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CLR is given a 2.10 while 1.50 placed for ADC. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CLR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CLR is 2.20 while that of ADC is just 18.14. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CLR stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Agree Realty Corporation defeats that of Continental Resources, Inc. when the two are compared, with ADC taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. ADC happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ADC is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ADC is better on when it is viewed on short interest.