Comparison Analysis Of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) and At IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)

The shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. have increased by more than 8.89% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -4.14% or -$0.36 and now trades at $8.33. The shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), has jumped by 545.42% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $7.74 and have been able to report a change of 9.55% over the past one week.

The stock of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. and IVERIC bio, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that VKTX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ISEE.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for VKTX is 46.70 and that of ISEE is 10.40. This implies that it is easier for VKTX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ISEE. The debt ratio of VKTX is 0.00 compared to 0.00 for ISEE. ISEE can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than VKTX.

VKTX currently trades at a P/B of 2.11, while ISEE trades at a P/B of 3.60, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, VKTX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of VKTX is currently at a -64.85% to its one-year price target of 23.70. Looking at its rival pricing, ISEE is at a 422.97% relative to its price target of 1.48.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), VKTX is given a 1.50 while 3.00 placed for ISEE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for ISEE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for VKTX is 12.43 while that of ISEE is just 0.78. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ISEE stock.

Conclusion

The stock of IVERIC bio, Inc. defeats that of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with ISEE taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. ISEE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ISEE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ISEE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.