Comparison Analysis Of Rollins, Inc. (ROL) and At Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

The shares of Rollins, Inc. have decreased by more than -9.41% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.55% or -$0.18 and now trades at $32.66. The shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX), has slumped by -5.89% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $27.14 and have been able to report a change of 4.83% over the past one week.

The stock of Rollins, Inc. and Noble Midstream Partners LP were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that ROL will grow it’s earning at a 8.20% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to NBLX which will have a positive growth at a 7.90% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of ROL implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ROL has an EBITDA margin of 17.29%, this implies that the underlying business of NBLX is more profitable. The ROI of ROL is 32.60% while that of NBLX is 16.20%. These figures suggest that ROL ventures generate a higher ROI than that of NBLX.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ROL’s free cash flow per share is a positive 2.88.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ROL is 0.80 and that of NBLX is 0.80. This implies that it is easier for ROL to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than NBLX. The debt ratio of ROL is 0.40 compared to 1.54 for NBLX. NBLX can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ROL.

ROL currently trades at a forward P/E of 41.03, a P/B of 13.28, and a P/S of 5.39 while NBLX trades at a forward P/E of 8.21, a P/B of 1.74, and a P/S of 1.71. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NBLX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ROL is currently at a -8.64% to its one-year price target of 35.75. Looking at its rival pricing, NBLX is at a -0.4% relative to its price target of 27.25.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ROL is given a 2.60 while 2.50 placed for NBLX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for ROL stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ROL is 10.99 while that of NBLX is just 4.32. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NBLX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Rollins, Inc. defeats that of Noble Midstream Partners LP when the two are compared, with ROL taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. ROL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ROL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ROL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.