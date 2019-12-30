Comparing Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) shares are up more than 9.36% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.07 to settle at $65.89. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), on the other hand, is up 73.95% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $4.14 and has returned 8.38% during the past week.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VNO to grow earnings at a 17.33% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has an EBITDA margin of 181.83%. This suggests that VNO underlying business is more profitable VNO’s ROI is 4.10% while AGEN has a ROI of 84.50%. The interpretation is that AGEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than VNO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. VNO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, AGEN’s free cash flow per share was +0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, VNO’s free cash flow was -1.5% while AGEN converted 0.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AGEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VNO trades at a forward P/E of 47.06, a P/B of 2.03, and a P/S of 6.30, compared to a P/S of 4.45 for AGEN. VNO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VNO is currently priced at a -5.98% to its one-year price target of 70.08. Comparatively, AGEN is -24.73% relative to its price target of 5.50. This suggests that AGEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. VNO has a beta of 0.97 and AGEN’s beta is 2.07. VNO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. VNO has a short ratio of 2.66 compared to a short interest of 7.84 for AGEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VNO.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) beats Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AGEN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AGEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AGEN is more undervalued relative to its price target.