Comparing V.F. Corporation (VFC) and Dermira, Inc. (DERM)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares are up more than 48.86% this year and recently increased 0.56% or $0.56 to settle at $99.96. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), on the other hand, is up 102.36% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $14.55 and has returned 7.14% during the past week.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) and Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VFC to grow earnings at a 5.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. V.F. Corporation (VFC) has an EBITDA margin of 17.89%. This suggests that VFC underlying business is more profitable VFC’s ROI is 20.40% while DERM has a ROI of -70.10%. The interpretation is that VFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than DERM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. VFC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.32. Comparatively, DERM’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, VFC’s free cash flow was -3.81% while DERM converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DERM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. VFC has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 7.00 for DERM. This means that DERM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VFC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.56 versus a D/E of 24.44 for DERM. DERM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VFC trades at a forward P/E of 25.80, a P/B of 8.56, and a P/S of 3.10, compared to a P/B of 53.89, and a P/S of 9.56 for DERM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. VFC is currently priced at a -1.45% to its one-year price target of 101.43. Comparatively, DERM is -35.82% relative to its price target of 22.67. This suggests that DERM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. VFC has a beta of 1.19 and DERM’s beta is 1.50. VFC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VFC has a short ratio of 3.88 compared to a short interest of 4.40 for DERM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VFC.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) beats Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VFC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, VFC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.