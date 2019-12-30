Comparing Top Moving Stocks Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

The shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation have increased by more than 88.82% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.45% or -$0.17 and now trades at $37.31. The shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB), has slumped by -3.70% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.46 and have been able to report a change of 3.55% over the past one week.

The stock of Xerox Holdings Corporation and Taseko Mines Limited were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. XRX has an EBITDA margin of 12.74%, this implies that the underlying business of XRX is more profitable. The ROI of XRX is 4.90% while that of TGB is 4.00%. These figures suggest that XRX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TGB.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, XRX’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.36.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for XRX is 1.10 and that of TGB is 1.30. This implies that it is easier for XRX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TGB. The debt ratio of XRX is 1.00 compared to 1.22 for TGB. TGB can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than XRX.

XRX currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.86, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 0.87 while TGB trades at a P/B of 0.47, and a P/S of 0.43. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, XRX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of XRX is currently at a -12.56% to its one-year price target of 42.67. Looking at its rival pricing, TGB is at a -77.34% relative to its price target of 2.03.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), XRX is given a 2.50 while 3.00 placed for TGB. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TGB stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for XRX is 3.47 while that of TGB is just 0.37. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TGB stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Taseko Mines Limited defeats that of Xerox Holdings Corporation when the two are compared, with TGB taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. TGB happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TGB is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TGB is better on when it is viewed on short interest.