Comparing Top Moving Stocks Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN)

The shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. have decreased by more than -34.47% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -2.34% or -$0.23 and now trades at $9.62. The shares of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), has slumped by -76.57% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.16 and have been able to report a change of 62.49% over the past one week.

The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. and Zafgen, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. RLGY has an EBITDA margin of 10.02%, this implies that the underlying business of RLGY is more profitable. These figures suggest that RLGY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ZFGN.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for RLGY is 0.70 and that of ZFGN is 5.10. This implies that it is easier for RLGY to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ZFGN. The debt ratio of RLGY is 1.74 compared to 0.29 for ZFGN. RLGY can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ZFGN.

RLGY currently trades at a forward P/E of 9.94, a P/B of 0.50, and a P/S of 0.19 while ZFGN trades at a P/B of 0.72, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, RLGY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of RLGY is currently at a 2.12% to its one-year price target of 9.42. Looking at its rival pricing, ZFGN is at a -73.58% relative to its price target of 4.39.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), RLGY is given a 3.30 while 3.00 placed for ZFGN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for RLGY stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for RLGY is 11.29 while that of ZFGN is just 0.93. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ZFGN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. defeats that of Zafgen, Inc. when the two are compared, with RLGY taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. RLGY happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, RLGY is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for RLGY is better on when it is viewed on short interest.