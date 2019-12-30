Comparing Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) and Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares are up more than 21.11% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.09 to settle at $39.88. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX), on the other hand, is up 1.23% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $7.40 and has returned -5.73% during the past week.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) and Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TOL to grow earnings at a -1.88% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) has an EBITDA margin of 13.27%. This suggests that TOL underlying business is more profitable TOL’s ROI is 6.70% while CENX has a ROI of -5.60%. The interpretation is that TOL’s business generates a higher return on investment than CENX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TOL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.61. Comparatively, CENX’s free cash flow per share was +0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, TOL’s free cash flow was 5.07% while CENX converted 0.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TOL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TOL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.43 for CENX. TOL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TOL trades at a forward P/E of 9.07, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 0.76, compared to a forward P/E of 51.03, a P/B of 0.93, and a P/S of 0.36 for CENX. TOL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TOL is currently priced at a -0.6% to its one-year price target of 40.12. Comparatively, CENX is -18.95% relative to its price target of 9.13. This suggests that CENX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TOL has a beta of 0.87 and CENX’s beta is 1.99. TOL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TOL has a short ratio of 4.28 compared to a short interest of 6.38 for CENX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TOL.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) beats Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CENX is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CENX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, CENX is more undervalued relative to its price target.