Comparing Telefonica, S.A. (TEF) and Fox Corporation (FOX)

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares are down more than -15.37% this year and recently increased 0.99% or $0.07 to settle at $7.16. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX), on the other hand, is down -6.31% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $36.72 and has returned 1.87% during the past week.

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, FOX is expected to grow at a 9.20% annual rate. All else equal, FOX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.25% for Fox Corporation (FOX).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TEF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, FOX’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, TEF’s free cash flow was 2.26% while FOX converted 1.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TEF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TEF trades at a forward P/E of 8.95, a P/B of 1.95, and a P/S of 0.68, compared to a forward P/E of 15.63, a P/B of 2.21, for FOX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TEF is currently priced at a -8.56% to its one-year price target of 7.83. Comparatively, FOX is -28.7% relative to its price target of 51.50. This suggests that FOX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TEF has a short ratio of 1.63 compared to a short interest of 2.27 for FOX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEF.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) beats Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FOX generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. FOX is more undervalued relative to its price target.