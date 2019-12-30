Comparing ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) and UDR, Inc. (UDR)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares are up more than 61.12% this year and recently increased 0.24% or $0.68 to settle at $286.88. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), on the other hand, is up 16.96% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $46.34 and has returned 0.35% during the past week.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NOW to grow earnings at a 30.15% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 78.71% for UDR, Inc. (UDR). NOW’s ROI is -1.70% while UDR has a ROI of 5.50%. The interpretation is that UDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than NOW’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NOW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, UDR’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, NOW’s free cash flow was 4.39% while UDR converted 5.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NOW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.23 for UDR. UDR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NOW trades at a forward P/E of 68.26, a P/B of 37.75, and a P/S of 16.73, compared to a forward P/E of 121.95, a P/B of 4.18, and a P/S of 12.14 for UDR. NOW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NOW is currently priced at a -5.15% to its one-year price target of 302.45. Comparatively, UDR is -9.05% relative to its price target of 50.95. This suggests that UDR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NOW has a beta of 1.34 and UDR’s beta is 0.36. UDR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NOW has a short ratio of 4.30 compared to a short interest of 3.51 for UDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UDR.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) beats ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UDR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, UDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, UDR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UDR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.