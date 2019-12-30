Comparing Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Xperi Corporation (XPER)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares are up more than 2.85% this year and recently decreased -0.39% or -$0.08 to settle at $20.22. Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER), on the other hand, is down -0.11% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $18.37 and has returned -1.40% during the past week.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Equipment Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PDCO to grow earnings at a 3.26% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, XPER is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, XPER’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.14% for Xperi Corporation (XPER). PDCO’s ROI is 5.00% while XPER has a ROI of 0.80%. The interpretation is that PDCO’s business generates a higher return on investment than XPER’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PDCO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, XPER’s free cash flow per share was +0.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, PDCO’s free cash flow was -0.15% while XPER converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XPER is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PDCO has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 8.10 for XPER. This means that XPER can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PDCO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.46 versus a D/E of 0.00 for XPER. PDCO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PDCO trades at a forward P/E of 13.89, a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 0.35, compared to a forward P/E of 8.83, a P/B of 1.61, and a P/S of 2.36 for XPER. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PDCO is currently priced at a -3.21% to its one-year price target of 20.89. Comparatively, XPER is -36.1% relative to its price target of 28.75. This suggests that XPER is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PDCO has a beta of 1.36 and XPER’s beta is 0.30. XPER’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PDCO has a short ratio of 14.64 compared to a short interest of 9.34 for XPER. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XPER.

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) beats Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XPER generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. XPER is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, XPER has better sentiment signals based on short interest.