Comparing NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) and Sonos, Inc. (SONO)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares are up more than 35.49% this year and recently increased 0.59% or $0.15 to settle at $25.60. Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO), on the other hand, is up 52.85% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $15.01 and has returned 0.20% during the past week.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) are the two most active stocks in the Security Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NLOK to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) has an EBITDA margin of 25.19%. This suggests that NLOK underlying business is more profitable NLOK’s ROI is 2.30% while SONO has a ROI of 0.60%. The interpretation is that NLOK’s business generates a higher return on investment than SONO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NLOK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, SONO’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, NLOK’s free cash flow was 2.24% while SONO converted 0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NLOK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. NLOK has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.70 for SONO. This means that NLOK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NLOK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.73 versus a D/E of 0.12 for SONO. NLOK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NLOK trades at a forward P/E of 25.27, a P/B of 2.60, and a P/S of 4.45, compared to a forward P/E of 72.86, a P/B of 5.73, and a P/S of 1.30 for SONO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NLOK is currently priced at a 3.39% to its one-year price target of 24.76. Comparatively, SONO is -13.88% relative to its price target of 17.43. This suggests that SONO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NLOK has a short ratio of 1.76 compared to a short interest of 5.63 for SONO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NLOK.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) beats Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NLOK is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, NLOK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, NLOK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.