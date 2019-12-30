Comparing KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) and SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares are down more than -76.53% this year and recently increased 14.44% or $0.05 to settle at $0.42. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), on the other hand, is up 81.03% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.87 and has returned 17.33% during the past week.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. KMPH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.14. Comparatively, SCYX’s free cash flow per share was -0.16.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. KMPH has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 3.60 for SCYX. This means that SCYX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

KMPH trades at a P/S of 1.27, compared to a P/B of 7.93, and a P/S of 430.59 for SCYX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KMPH is currently priced at a -94.08% to its one-year price target of 7.10. Comparatively, SCYX is -83.77% relative to its price target of 5.36. This suggests that KMPH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. KMPH has a beta of 1.27 and SCYX’s beta is 2.14. KMPH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. KMPH has a short ratio of 2.46 compared to a short interest of 2.16 for SCYX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SCYX.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) beats SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. KMPH generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, KMPH is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, KMPH is more undervalued relative to its price target.