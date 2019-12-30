Comparing Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) and MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK)

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) shares are down more than -53.33% this year and recently decreased -4.35% or -$0.07 to settle at $1.54. MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), on the other hand, is up 51.70% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $74.12 and has returned 7.69% during the past week.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) and MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. JE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, MYOK’s free cash flow per share was -2.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, JE’s free cash flow was 2.08% while MYOK converted -0.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

JE trades at a forward P/E of 2.96, compared to a P/B of 7.56, and a P/S of 271.02 for MYOK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. JE is currently priced at a -80.46% to its one-year price target of 7.88. Comparatively, MYOK is -9.51% relative to its price target of 81.91. This suggests that JE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. JE has a short ratio of 5.83 compared to a short interest of 15.88 for MYOK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JE.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) beats MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JE generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, JE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, JE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, JE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.