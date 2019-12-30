Comparing Inseego Corp. (INSG) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS)

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares are up more than 71.33% this year and recently decreased -1.39% or -$0.1 to settle at $7.11. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS), on the other hand, is up 91.86% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $15.10 and has returned 3.07% during the past week.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect INSG to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SBS is expected to grow at a 10.71% annual rate. All else equal, INSG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.32% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS). INSG’s ROI is 12.80% while SBS has a ROI of 12.50%. The interpretation is that INSG’s business generates a higher return on investment than SBS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. INSG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, SBS’s free cash flow per share was +1.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, INSG’s free cash flow was 0% while SBS converted 26.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SBS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. INSG has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.20 for SBS. This means that SBS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

INSG trades at a forward P/E of 148.13, and a P/S of 2.47, compared to a P/B of 1.93, and a P/S of 2.34 for SBS. INSG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. INSG is currently priced at a -5.2% to its one-year price target of 7.50. Comparatively, SBS is -3.45% relative to its price target of 15.64. This suggests that INSG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. INSG has a beta of 0.76 and SBS’s beta is 0.95. INSG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. INSG has a short ratio of 8.98 compared to a short interest of 3.63 for SBS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SBS.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) beats Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SBS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SBS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, SBS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.