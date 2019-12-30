Comparing Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) and GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares are up more than 32.05% this year and recently decreased -1.14% or -$0.18 to settle at $15.66. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT), on the other hand, is down -56.85% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $10.21 and has returned -0.97% during the past week.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) and GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) are the two most active stocks in the Rental & Leasing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, GTT is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, GTT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 4.34% for GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT). HTZ’s ROI is 3.90% while GTT has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that HTZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than GTT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. HTZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -10.07. Comparatively, GTT’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, HTZ’s free cash flow was -15.06% while GTT converted 1.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GTT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HTZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 9.63 versus a D/E of 11.70 for GTT. GTT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HTZ trades at a forward P/E of 9.50, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 0.22, compared to a P/B of 2.11, and a P/S of 0.34 for GTT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HTZ is currently priced at a -22.21% to its one-year price target of 20.13. Comparatively, GTT is -3.68% relative to its price target of 10.60. This suggests that HTZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. HTZ has a beta of 2.56 and GTT’s beta is 1.54. GTT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HTZ has a short ratio of 8.16 compared to a short interest of 15.70 for GTT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HTZ.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) beats Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GTT generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.