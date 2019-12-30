Comparing Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares are up more than 28.05% this year and recently decreased -0.21% or -$0.16 to settle at $76.51. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU), on the other hand, is down -14.93% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.57 and has returned 10.17% during the past week.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EMR to grow earnings at a 5.32% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has an EBITDA margin of 20.98%. This suggests that EMR underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EMR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, AAU’s free cash flow per share was +0.00.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. EMR has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 3.80 for AAU. This means that AAU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EMR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.69 versus a D/E of 0.04 for AAU. EMR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EMR trades at a forward P/E of 19.16, a P/B of 5.69, and a P/S of 2.53, compared to a P/B of 1.19, for AAU. EMR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. EMR is currently priced at a -1.77% to its one-year price target of 77.89.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. EMR has a beta of 1.39 and AAU’s beta is -0.34. AAU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EMR has a short ratio of 2.45 compared to a short interest of 6.87 for AAU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EMR.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) beats Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on a total of 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. AAU is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AAU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,